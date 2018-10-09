PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon City couple is warning others, claiming they lost hundreds of dollars they paid to a Portland company that was supposed to help their new business with advertising.
Starting a new family business early this year, with a new baby, was no easy achievement if you ask Becky and Jason Trammel.
“I literally just started my company and got all my licensing and dumped all my money into starting a new company,” Jason Trammel said.
Their business, Northwest Soil & Tanks, does mainly residential heating oil tank work. So they said when the company Vendors United randomly called them in February offering advertising services on behalf of the real estate agency Coldwell Banker Bain in Uptown, they thought it could really help their business.
“That’s why I used the rest of the savings I had with my start up for an advertisement that got me absolutely nowhere,” Jason said.
The couple said they paid overall $495 in two installments to have a small ad in a Coldwell Banker Bain guidebook that would be delivered to the Uptown Portland location. They said they were also offered a meet and greet with realtors where they would get the chance to tell them about their company.
“In two weeks we were supposed to hear from the designer person about what we wanted for our design,” Becky Trammel said. “They never called us so we finally after two months contacted them.”
“They said they would send something over,” continued Becky. “It took them probably three more weeks to do that and it was the most poor quality, like I could’ve done better on like Word.”
Becky and Jason claim the company wasn’t willing to change the ad to their liking. As for the meet and greet, they said they kept getting the run around about when that would happen. And still months and months later, they claim they have yet to see any ad in any book.
They told FOX 12 they asked for their money back, finally talking with someone in charge.
“He was like insanely rude and really really obnoxious, like yelling at us, telling us oh we must be poor, we must be starving if we really need $400 back,” Becky said.
The couple said they never got a refund.
On top of it all, they said they reached out to Coldwell Banker Bain in Uptown. They shared an email with FOX 12 from the Managing Principal Broker there that said “We had used Vendors United in the past, but will no longer utilize their service in the future.”
It also said he never agreed to a meet and greet and finally states, “Bottom line: They approached each office individually and each manager had a different interaction/agreement. Our experience wasn’t the best and therefore will not use them again.”
FOX 12 went to Vendors United, located in southwest Portland, to try and get their side of the story. We spoke with two people who said they were in charge.
They didn’t want to do an on camera interview, but told FOX 12 off camera the Trammels were not telling the truth and their ad would actually be in the next Coldwell book delivered to the Uptown location this month.
They also gave FOX 12 a guidebook, showing they do print them. When we asked them about the meet and greet, they said that was never in the contract.
When we asked if they still worked with Coldwell Banker Bain in Uptown, they printed off and gave us emails from 2016. In them the Principal Managing Broker at the time, who we’re told no longer works there, agrees to receive the books.
FOX 12 also went to Coldwell Banker Bain in Uptown. When we asked about Vendors United, an employee simply said, “We used to work with them.”
On the Better Business Bureau’s website, people can see an alert that says “BBB recognized a pattern of complaints from consumers regarding service and customer service issues.”
“Unfortunately, they just had a lot of complaints,” Stephen Mayer, Market Place Director for the Better Business Bureau said. “They weren’t responding to them all quickly enough and so that’s when we felt we needed to take that step and warn consumers.”
On the site, reviews can also be seen from other people who say they too were impacted. Last time FOX 12 checked, 33 of the 37 reviews are negative.
“I just encourage consumers to do their research, you know, before they hire a company, before they give over their hard-earned money,” Mayer said.
That’s exactly why the Trammels said they want to tell others.
“Especially if you’re a new business, it doesn’t matter who you say you are, you should be on your laptop, at that moment figuring if that’s real or not, because it’s a hard hit,” Becky said.
The Better Business Bureau spokesperson told FOX 12 Vendors United has replied to some of the complaints. He said in order for them to take the alert off its website, the company must respond to all of them.
Vendors United did share an email they sent to the BBB with us that states in part, “On July 18, we received notice that the BBB recognized a pattern of complaint against Vendors United which we believe is factually inaccurate, not representative of the type of business Vendors United is and represents a false or misleading impression to the consumer.”
