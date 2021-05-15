OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – The City of Oregon City dedicated a new park on Saturday to a former Navy SEAL member who died in the attack on Benghazi in September 2012.
The city officially opened Tyrone S. Woods Memorial Park and unveiled a granite memorial in his honor at 14520 Meyers Road. The event was a nonpolitical commemoration of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism.
The 9-acre park was envisioned by the community who advocated that the park be accessible to all ages and abilities. The park includes site amenities including winding looped pathways, open lawn areas, a picnic shelter, benches, a nature playground, and a fenced off-leash dog park. Subsequent phases are planned to include pickleball courts and skate amenities.
The park is named after Tyrone Snowden Woods, a 1989 graduate of Oregon City High School. He died on Sept. 12. 2012, while serving the CIA defending American lives.
Woods’ mother, Cheryl Bennett, thanked all involved who brought the park to fruition. She acknowledged that many families have lost loved ones in the line of duty and hoped that this park and memorial would be a place of honor and reverence.
