OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon City Commission announced Tuesday they would be extending the previously declared state of emergency.
The previous state of emergency was set to expire on Tuesday. But due to severe winter weather and damages left behind, it was extended to March 18, 2021.
Declaring a state of emergency allows the city to enter mutual aid agreements with other governmental authorities. City staff will be allowed to seek reimbursement of the funds expended in responding to this emergency from any source available, including federal, state, and county resources.
City officials say most of the city's damage is tree-related, and crews are working to clean up the tree debris.
The city has also partnered with Clackamas Community College to create two temporary tree hauling sites for residents to discard tree trimmings, branches, limbs, small stumps, and other parts of shrubs. No limbs larger than 12" in diameter.
The two free temporary locations are:
- The Cove located at Main Street and Agnes Avenue, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- Clackamas Community College – Yellow Lot #3 located at 19600 Molalla Avenue, Oregon City Oregon 97045, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Trees must be free of trash and rocks. The site will not accept landscape waste, large tree stumps, treated wood (telephone poles, railroad ties), demolition debris, rock concrete, hazardous waste, and household garbage.
Residents must show a current Oregon City water bill and/or valid driver's license to qualify for drop-off.
For more information, follow the city's website www.orcity.org.
