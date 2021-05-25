OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon City family is struggling to get consistent transportation to school for a middle school student who has autism, and they say he's suffering because of it.
Four days a week, 11-year-old Kai Crunk gets on the bus that takes him to Ogden Middle School, but his step-mom, Amy Crunk, said this year that routine has become a struggle.
"It's really frustrating. It's not fair to him, and he's missed school as a result," said Crunk.
Kai, who has autism, stays with Amy Crunk and Kai's father, Ray, every other week.
In the past, Crunk said, the school district has picked up and dropped off Kai from both his parents' houses, but this year will only send a bus to his father's house, which means his mother has had to drop him off and pick him up there on the days he stays with her.
"And then he runs inside and he doesn't want to go back out or after school he comes in and it just disrupts everything and he feels rejected because we have five other kids who are here and we're doing things and then Kai has to leave. You know? And it just adds salt to that wound," said Amy Crunk.
Although Kai's mother, Christy Rechardt, lives about a mile outside the school district boundary, she said she has been able to take him to a nearby elementary school that's inside the boundary and have him be picked up there.
Last year, Rechardt said the school district sent a bus right to her front door, but this year, she was told the bus would only pick up and drop off at one address.
"Health and safety protocols during the pandemic have required some usual operations to be modified," said Lisa Normand, a spokesperson for the district, in response to an email asking for clarification. "District staff have worked diligently with the biological mother of this student to offer potential solutions during this temporary transportation challenge.
Rechardt said the solution the district offered was an offer to pay her expenses for gas, which she said does not address the transportation problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.