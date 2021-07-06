Oregon City house fire under investigation, no injuries reported

Photos courtesy Clackamas Fire

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – A house in Oregon City caught fire early Tuesday morning, and fortunately crews were quick to put it out.

Around 5 a.m., Clackamas Fire responded to a fire at a home in the 19500 block of Falcon Drive. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the house with fire coming from two of its sides. The crews brought the fire under control in 25 minutes. No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.

