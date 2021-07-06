Oregon City house fire under investigation, no injuries reported

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – A house in Oregon City caught fire early Tuesday morning, and fortunately crews were quick to put it out.
Around 5 a.m., Clackamas Fire responded to a fire at a home in the 19500 block of Falcon Drive. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the house with fire coming from two of its sides. The crews brought the fire under control in 25 minutes. No one was injured in the fire.
The cause of the fire is not currently known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.