OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – A 29-year-old Salem man was arrested Friday during a traffic stop in Clackamas after a K-9 alerted officers to the smell of meth in his vehicle.
Oregon City police officers were conducting a fraud investigation when they stopped an associated vehicle in the area of Southeast Evelyn Street and Southeast Jennifer Street.
During the traffic stop, K-9 Grendel smelled the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle.
Officers searched the vehicle and found a “substantial amount of methamphetamine, along with evidence of drug distribution.”
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Jamie Duane Mckoon, was arrested.
He was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on a charge of delivery of controlled substance – methamphetamine.
Oregon City Police said the fraud investigation is ongoing.
