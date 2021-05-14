Oregon City man goes missing after falling overboard during fishing trip

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 47-year-old man who went missing after falling overboard during a fishing trip off the coast of Washington.
A fishing boat reported Jason Labrie of Oregon City missing near Grays Harbor Thursday afternoon.
Crews searched through the night, but stopped on Friday afternoon. They say if they get any new information or sightings of Labrie, they will resume the search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.