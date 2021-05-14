Oregon City man goes missing after falling overboard during fishing trip

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 47-year-old man who went missing after falling overboard during a fishing trip off the coast of Washington.

A fishing boat reported Jason Labrie of Oregon City missing near Grays Harbor Thursday afternoon.

Crews searched through the night, but stopped on Friday afternoon. They say if they get any new information or sightings of Labrie, they will resume the search.

