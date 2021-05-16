OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Friends said a 47-year-old Oregon City man who went missing after falling overboard on a fishing trip is presumed dead.
Crews began searching for Jason Labrie on Thursday off the coast of Grays Harbor, Washington. The search was called off on Friday.
Friends said Labrie leaves behind a wife and two children. They have started a GoFundMe account to raise money for his family and a memorial.
