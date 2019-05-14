OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon City man who police say entered his neighbor's home and then stole her underwear has been sentenced to jail.
Ronald R. Caldcleugh, 68, was found guilty in April of first-degree burglary and third-degree theft. He was sentenced last Monday to 30 days in jail and 36 months of probation.
Caldcleugh was arrested following an investigation that began last year.
Police said Caldcleugh was caught on surveillance cameras on June 2, 2018 entering his neighbor's home without her permission while she was on vacation.
When the homeowner returned from vacation, she learned that Caldcleugh had entered her home and she contacted police.
Caldcleugh was initially charged with first-degree criminal trespass. Police said the victim realized underwear was missing from her bedroom as the investigation continued, and Caldcleugh was then charged with first-degree burglary.
Caldcleugh was booked into Clackamas County Jail on charges of third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft, and two counts of first-degree burglary. The criminal mischief charge and one count of burglary were dismissed in court.
(3) comments
30 days and 3 years supervision for a CLASS A FELONY conviction. Seriously? What in the (blank) we're those "officials" thinking about?! There is only One way this happened, that is both Prosecutor and Judge agreed with the degree of punishment he would face. This guy broke into the victims home and snatched her panties. A pretty clear indicator that this sick individual cannot control himself when it involves his sexual urges. Which in turn says loud and clearly, he poses a significant threat to any female he might cross paths with. Why wouldn't they lock him up for as long as they were capable? We entrusted the DA and judge who imposed the sentence to act in the public interest,. However, they did not do that here. Is it that they decided to give this guy a slap on the wrist , with a little wink and a nod, because they felt that had they had a neighbor like that victim that they would have snatched her panties also? What else could it be? If someone breaks into a home and takes the TV or DVD player, they commit the crime of Burglary in the First degree, which in Oregon is punishable by up to twenty years imprisonment plus fines and supervision term. The average sentence handed down for such crime is approx. 10 years, but no one actually does that kind of time because it is considered a property crime . I gotta go. But we need to seriously start holding our elected officials accountable for their failures to seek what is in the public interest. This case is clear and convincing evidence these two are not concerned with that in any way. Why? There in is the real story
Thirty days!? For a Class A FELONY?? What is wrong with this picture? Ok, he only stole the panties not the DVD player, so it isn't as serious, is that it?? My question for the reader is this:. Had this victim been home, could she have shot the guy dead upon finding him in her home? If the answer yes, then guess what. This was just as serious as it gets. The two individuals who must have agreed to such sentence. Prosecutor and Judge, both are wholly responsible for this slap on the wrist. Why would they not find this crime as serious as it is. What, were they out snatching panties as well? Seriously. Was this just a wink and a nod to this guy, like they understand what drove him to do it. Like they'd have done the same thing, had they been neighbors with the victim? Clearly there's some element like that involved here. It's A CLASS A FELONY crime, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The average sentence imposed is approximately 10 years. We, the people, have clear compelling evidence that these two people we've entrusted to pursue our interests, consider sexually influenced crimes to not really be crimes at all. That they are willing to not hammer this guy, who is dangerous to our daughters and mother's , to go to such extream, as burglarizing a home to steal panties, demonstrates his inability to control his sexual urges, which means he is a threat. No requirement to register as sex offender, nothing but thirty days and 3 years if probation. We need to recall these public "officials"!! l mean do they represent your values??? If not we need to start some where in making those we elected accountable for the decisions they make in our "interest".
Clean or awaiting a wash underwear?
