OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - The residents of Oregon City have voted to recall their mayor following a tumultuous year.
According to the Clackamas County Elections website, 68 percent of people voted to remove Mayor Dan Holladay from office in Oregon City.
Earlier this year, some members of the community came together to create a campaign to recall Dan Holladay as mayor. They say the campaign started following Holladay’s reactions to the pandemic and the racial justice movement that was sparked this summer.
In April, it was revealed that Holladay had asked businesses to defy Governor Kate Brown’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” executive order. Then, as protests for racial justice began, committee members say Holladay posted to Facebook, downplaying police violence against the Black community.
But, they say as they looked into Holladay more, people also became upset over his attendance record to council meetings and his managing of city funds.
Oregon City commissioners ended up passing a vote of no confidence in Holladay at the beginning of July.
In October, an investigation found that Holladay had violated the rules of the city commission.
“There were two specific events that really prompted the excitement behind this campaign, but really this was about the basics of being a good government official and doing your job,” said Adam Marl, campaign manager for the Committee to Recall Dan Holladay.
He says the committee was a non-partisan endeavor. He says the message of last night’s vote is that the city is better than Dan Holladay.
City Commissioner Rachel Smith says that now the commission president will act on behalf of the mayor. She says, for now, there will be four commissioners.
A new mayor will be elected in a special election in March to complete the remainder of Holladay’s term.
Fox 12 reached out to Holladay to see if he had any comment. When asked if he would like to give a statement or interview, his reply was “no.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
