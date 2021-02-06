OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon City School Board is still trying to decide when it will be safe to reopen schools.
But some parents feel like the board isn't listening to their concerns.
About a dozen parents and students rallied outside the district building Saturday and called on officials to reopen schools.
District officials have been focused on making sure teachers are vaccinated before they return to in-person teaching.
But some parents say it's past time for the district to set a date.
"My kids need to be back in the classroom. It's been almost a year since they have set foot in a classroom, and they desperately need the in-person learning."
The board will meet on Monday to vote on a proposed schedule for returning to in-person learning.
