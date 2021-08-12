OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man has been arrested after someone spray-painted a large swastika on the sidewalk next to a memorial for someone who recently died in Clackamas County Jail.
On August 10, between the hours of 4:50 p.m. and 5:25 p.m., police say someone vandalized a memorial set up at the corner of Beavercreek Road and Library Court. The memorial was for Jermelle Madison, a Black male, who died in the hospital on June 28. The memorial had been left after a vigil that happened on August 6th.
The suspect also had knocked over candles and broke picture frames that contained photos of Madison.
Detectives were able to find the suspect’s vehicle in surveillance video in the area of the crime at the time it happened. They also got a subpoena for banking information related to the purchase of the spray paint.
Law enforcement then searched social media platforms for evidence of the crime and located a video the suspect recorded of himself destroying the memorial. Using a fake name, the suspect shared the video on social media with the caption, “"I unenthusiastically commit a hate crime." The suspect also posted, "I also spray-painted a fun German windmill on the sidewalk for good measure. DM for the pic."
On Thursday, detectives identified the suspect as 20-year-old, Collin Michael Williams, who is a white male. Detectives were also able to determine that Williams was a Clackamas County employee. He admitted to detectives he was responsible for painting the swastika and destroying the memorial. The cans of spray paint, along with other evidence, were recovered from his vehicle.
Williams was later lodged at the Clackamas County Jail on the following charges, second-degree criminal mischief, abuse of a memorial, and second-degree bias crime.
