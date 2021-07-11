OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon City police said it arrested the same suspected drug dealer twice within the span of less than three weeks early on Sunday morning.
Police said just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers assigned to the Special Investigations Team arrested 21-year-old Lily Erhardt for distributing oxycodone in the area of High School Avenue and Glen Oak Road. She was booked in the Clackamas County Jail.
OCPD said on June 24, officers arrested Erhardt for the same crime in the area of Linn Avenue and Ethel Street.
The investigations resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of pills suspected to be oxycodone.
OCPD said if you know someone who is selling drugs in Oregon City, it would like to hear from you. You’re asked to call the tip line at (503) 905-3505. It said if you’re struggling with drug addiction to contact Lines for Life by phone at 1-800-923-4357 or online at https://www.linesforlife.org/get-help-now/.
(4) comments
Why did she get out of jail so soon the first time?
Maybe criminal justice reform does not work.
Could of saved a lot of time not letting her out on bail the first time.
Oregon, such a beautiful State, such messed up government.
They are all the same few people. Just look at PDX Jail Roster. They arrest people 3x a day....
