Oregon City Police Department File Image

KPTV file image

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon City police said it arrested the same suspected drug dealer twice within the span of less than three weeks early on Sunday morning.

Police said just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers assigned to the Special Investigations Team arrested 21-year-old Lily Erhardt for distributing oxycodone in the area of High School Avenue and Glen Oak Road. She was booked in the Clackamas County Jail.

OCPD said on June 24, officers arrested Erhardt for the same crime in the area of Linn Avenue and Ethel Street.

The investigations resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of pills suspected to be oxycodone.

OCPD said if you know someone who is selling drugs in Oregon City, it would like to hear from you. You’re asked to call the tip line at (503) 905-3505. It said if you’re struggling with drug addiction to contact Lines for Life by phone at 1-800-923-4357 or online at https://www.linesforlife.org/get-help-now/.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Popstar
Popstar

Why did she get out of jail so soon the first time?

Report Add Reply
maxine
maxine

Maybe criminal justice reform does not work.

Report Add Reply
RetDOD
RetDOD

Could of saved a lot of time not letting her out on bail the first time.

Oregon, such a beautiful State, such messed up government.

Report Add Reply
CuckerTarlson
CuckerTarlson

They are all the same few people. Just look at PDX Jail Roster. They arrest people 3x a day....

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.