OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a suspect who went into a resident's home and stole their truck early Friday morning.
At about 1:21 p.m, a man broke into a home located in the area of Hampton Drive and Pease Road. Police said the suspect left the scene in the victim's white GMC Sierra truck with license plate number 855-HPW.
The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored "puffy" jacket, baseball hat and jeans.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Oregon City Tip Line at 503-905-3505 and reference OCPD case number 20-020071.
