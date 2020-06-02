Oregon City police ask for help finding missing man with dementia, Parkinson's

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon City police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who suffers from dementia and Parkinson’s disease.
On Monday, police took a report of a missing person from a home off Orchard Grove Drive in Oregon City. A family member reported that 81-year-old Earl Ernest Hill left his home sometime Monday morning in his silver 2007 Toyota Highlander with Oregon license plate 081DEN.
Hill was supposed to return home at about 3 p.m. to meet a family member but did not.
Hill is described as a white male, 6’ tall, and weighing about 150 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.
Police say Hill has been known to frequent the Fred Meyer and Safeway stores in Oregon City.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Clackamas County non-emergency dispatch at (503) 655-8211 and reference Oregon City Police Department case #20-011377.
