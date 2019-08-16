Oregon City police ask for help identifying identity theft suspects

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for help identifying a man and woman accused of using a stolen credit card to make fraudulent purchases at several area businesses.
The pair used the credit card to buy items at the Oregon City Walgreens, the Oregon City Fred Meyer, and the Clackamas Target, according to Oregon City police.
Officers say the man is white, stands approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall, and has a medium build; the woman is also white, stands approximately 5-feet-9-inches tall, and also has a medium build. Both suspects are believed to be around 25 years old, according to law enforcement.
Anyone who recognizes either suspect or has information about the identity theft is asked to call the Oregon City Police Department’s tip line at 503-496-1616 and reference case number 19-011672.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.