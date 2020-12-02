OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who stole a wallet and then used the victim's credit card.
Police said the theft of the wallet occurred on Nov. 11 at the Fred Meyer, located at 1839 Molalla Avenue.
During the same day, police said the victim's credit card was used at multiple places throughout the metro area.
The suspect is described as a White woman with red hair. She was wearing a light-colored jacket, legging-type pants, and black boots.
Police said the suspect is believed to be associated with a white Dodge Durango.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Oregon City tip line at 503-496-1616 or email Sgt. David Edwins at dedwins@orcity.org. Please reference case number 20-024251.
'Oregon City police ask for help identifying woman who stole wallet at Fred Meyer, used victim's credit card' Gee, this would be so much easier if she was not wearing a MASK! But now because everybody has to wear a MASK as dictated by Kate the tyrant, there are 4 million suspects.
