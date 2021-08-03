OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 68-year-old man.
Late Monday evening, George Pickett walked away from his adult care facility in Oregon City. He is six feet two inches tall, 160 pounds, with short black hair and a trimmed beard. He was last known to be wearing a white t-shirt and no shoes. Pickett walks with a noticeable limp.
He formerly resided in Portland and may be attempting to return. He has multiple medical and mental health conditions. If you see Pickett or have seen him, please call Clackamas County non-emergency at 503-655-8211 and reference Oregon City case number 21-016415.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.