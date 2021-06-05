OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – A 16-year-old girl reported missing over the weekend was located safe and is back home, the Oregon City Police Department confirmed Monday.
Police said Hailey Smith went missing on Saturday morning after last being seen at her home in Oregon City. OCPD asked the public for help finding her.
On Monday morning, police said Smith was found after running away to a family member's house. She has since returned home.
No other details were released.
