Oregon City Police Department File Image

KPTV file image

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – UPDATE (June 20, 9:55 p.m.): The Oregon City Police Department said it found Smith safe on Sunday evening.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Police said on Saturday afternoon, 31-year-old Justin Smith didn’t return to his adult care home after visiting a family member. He was last seen exiting a cab in the area of Northeast 111th Street and Northeast Glisan Street.

Police said Smith has several medical conditions and is without his prescription medication.

Smith is five feet tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be wearing black sweatpants, a blue and black striped shirt and black tennis shoes.

If you see him, you’re asked to call Clackamas County non-emergency at (503) 655-8211.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.