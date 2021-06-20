OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – UPDATE (June 20, 9:55 p.m.): The Oregon City Police Department said it found Smith safe on Sunday evening.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.
Police said on Saturday afternoon, 31-year-old Justin Smith didn’t return to his adult care home after visiting a family member. He was last seen exiting a cab in the area of Northeast 111th Street and Northeast Glisan Street.
Police said Smith has several medical conditions and is without his prescription medication.
Smith is five feet tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be wearing black sweatpants, a blue and black striped shirt and black tennis shoes.
If you see him, you’re asked to call Clackamas County non-emergency at (503) 655-8211.
