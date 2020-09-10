OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking the public for help in their investigation of a shooting on Highway 99E Tuesday night.
The Oregon City Police Department said officers responded around 10 p.m. Tuesday to a reported shooting at a motorist on the highway near the I-205 southbound on ramp.
In their investigation of the shooting, police learned that around 9 p.m., the victim was driving on the highway when a white sedan pulled up beside his vehicle.
A man inside the sedan then fired two shots at the victim’s vehicle and one of the shots hit the front hood, police said.
The victim was not hurt in the shooting and the suspect fled the scene.
The suspect was described as a Black man by police.
OCPD is asking for witnesses to the shooting to come forward, as well as anyone with information on the shooting. Anyone who can help the investigation is urged to call the tip line at (503) 496-1616 and reference OCPD case #20-019333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.