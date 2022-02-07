OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon City Police Department said it is looking for a man who walked away from a group home on Monday.
OCPD said 58-year-old James Chaney walked away from the home sometime before 3:30 p.m. on Monday. He is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has gray hair and was last seen wearing black sweatpants and black tennis shoes. He has multiple medical and mental health conditions.
Chaney may be using TriMet and has traveled to the Montgomery Park area of Portland before. If you have seen him or have any information, you’re asked to call police at (503) 655-8211.