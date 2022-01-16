OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon City Police Department said it is looking for a suspect who robbed two coffee shops on Saturday night.

Police said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, it received a report of a robbery at Black Rock Coffee in the 1800 block of Molalla Avenue. Then just before 8 p.m., officers received another report of a robbery at Dutch Bros in the 1000 block of Main Street. In both cases, the suspect appeared to have a handgun, walked to the window and demanded money.

Suspects involved in armed robberies in Vancouver, Portland taken into custody after crash PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Suspects involved in several armed robberies in Vancouver and Portland were taken into custody Tuesday morning followi…

OCPD said the same suspect was involved in a third coffee shop robbery in Clackamas County that night.

Police have not found the suspect. He is described as a man between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall with dark eyes. He was wearing a black motorcycle helmet with an “X” in white tape. He was wearing a black jacket with white writing, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information, call Oregon City police at (503) 905-3505.