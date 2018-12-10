Oregon City police offer $1,000 reward after nails placed on several roads

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon City police are asking for help identifying the person or people responsible for intentionally putting nails on area roads, and they’re offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Officers have received several reports of nails in placed in streets between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. People have reported seeing the nails on Linn Avenue from Holmes Lane to 5th Street and South Center Street from Telford Road to South 2nd Street. People have also reported nails on Washington Street near 9th Street and 13th Street.
Officers say the nails are extremely dangerous; they’re offering a $1,00 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the person or people responsible.
They’re also asking residents to check surveillance cameras to see if they might have captured something.
Anyone who thinks they might have information about this case or thinks they might have seen something suspicious is encouraged to call the Oregon City Police tip line at 503-496-1616.
