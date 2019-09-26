OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Police say a suspect is at it again, spreading nails across Oregon City streets.
It's an issue that's been going on there for a long time, and police say they’re still trying to figure out who seems to be intentionally doing this.
“Unfortunately, it wasn’t a good day at all,” Cristal Metz said.
Metz had to get two new tires on her Tesla after she said she ran over nails on South South End Road early Thursday morning.
“You wake up, you go to work, trying to make money and then you go have to spend $620 on tires for nothing,” Metz said.
Oregon City police are looking into what they believe were nails intentionally dumped in the street on both S. South End Road and Center S between S. 2nd and Barker these past few days.
“Just shock,” Metz said. “I mean who would do that, it’s just, I know they want attention that’s why they’re doing it, but it’s the wrong kind of attention and it’s causing grief for everybody.”
Police said the locations and type of nail, similar to a roofing nail, are consistent with what they've investigated in the past.
Police said it’s been sporadic, which makes it hard to track down the culprit but that they're concerned and frustrated that this is still happening.
Police said it’s incredibly dangerous, especially since the nails are being spread on hills and someone could easily lose control driving over them and get hurt.
Metz said she just wants whoever’s doing this caught so what happened to her doesn’t happen again.
“It’s just not fair and I think I believe in karma and I hope they get what’s coming to 'em,” Metz said.
Police said they are doing several different things to try to catch the person or people doing this but they didn’t want to give away their tactics.
Police say if you see nails on the road, report it, and if you know who's spreading them, call their tip line.
