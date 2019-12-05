OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A missing man has been found safe.
The Oregon City Police Department asked for the public’s help Thursday locating 29-year-old David Rich.
He was last seen in the area of 5th Street and Main Street in Oregon City.
Officers said Rich has Down syndrome and they were concerned about his welfare.
By 3:30 p.m., officers said Rich was found safe and he was being reunited with his family.
