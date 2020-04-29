OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 56-year-old man.
Police said James Troy Chaney left a group home off Leland Road on Monday at around 3:30 p.m. to go to the store, but never returned.
According to police, Chaney requires medication that he did not take with him and could be in danger without it.
Chaney is described as a white man, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, 207 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black sweatpants.
Anyone who sees Chaney, or has seen him in the past few days, is asked to call the Clackamas County non-emergency line at 503-655-8211. Please reference Oregon City Police Department case number #20-008855.
