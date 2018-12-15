OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking the public for help in identifying a fraud suspect and his accomplice.
According Oregon City police, on Dec. 7 at around 12:30 p.m., a suspect used counterfeit money to buy many tools from the Home Depot located at 2002 Washington Street.
Police said the man left the store and got into the passenger seat of a getaway vehicle.
An Oregon City patrol officer located the suspect vehicle as it was leaving the area. The vehicle briefly stopped at Washington Street and 15th Street before driving away.
The suspect vehicle has since been found by police, but officers have not located the driver nor the fraud suspect.
The getaway driver is described as a white man who is 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has a short dark beard and at the time of the incident he was wearing an orange vest over a dark shirt and dark jeans.
Police did not provide a description of the fraud suspect but did provide FOX 12 with a photo of him.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the fraud suspect or has any information about the getaway driver to call the Oregon City Police Department Tip Line at 503-496-1616 and reference OCPD case #18-0327811.
