OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon City Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of damaging an ATM.
Officers said a man damaged an ATM inside the vestibule at a Bank of America on Nov. 16 just after 7 p.m..
Surveillance cameras at the bank, located at 1841 Molalla Avenue, caught the suspect breaking the screen causing over $1,200 dollars in damage, according to police.
Police said it did not appear that the suspect was trying to break into the ATM.
The suspect is described as a white man, 20 to 30 years old with a medium build, brown hair, brown beard and a tattoo on his left hand.
Police said he was seen wearing a red stocking hat and sweatshirt and a black jacket.
If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information they are asked to call the Oregon City Police Department Tip Line at 503-496-1616.
