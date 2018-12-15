Oregon Coast Aquarium caring for another sea turtle that got stranded on beach

OREGON COAST (KPTV) – A second female olive ridley sea turtle is getting care at the Oregon Coast Aquarium after she became stranded on a beach.
The second turtle was found in Beachside State Park in Waldport on Saturday morning, according to the aquarium. A couple called the aquarium when they spotted the turtle and Oregon State Police responded to transport it.
She will join the first turtle, which was rescued Wednesday, for care at the aquarium.
The Oregon Coast has been especially windy and a High Surf Warning has been issued National Weather Service in Portland from 3 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.
The two turtles are in the aquarium’s climate-controlled quarantine space, which is designated for sea turtle rehabilitation.
The second turtle is in good physical condition, the aquarium said. Her shell is intact, and she has no external bleeding.
However, the turtle’s body temperature measured at 50° F, far below the healthy temperature of 75° F. As part of standard intake protocol, aquarium staff rinsed the turtle, applied lubricant and administered fluids. X-rays and blood tests are scheduled.
The first turtle, now named Donatello for her bright purple bandaging, is showing promising signs from her x-rays, fecal tests and blood analyses. She is showing no signs of infection or parasites.
For both turtles, aquarium staff will work to slowly raise their temperatures and continue to give them fluids daily.
Cold body temperatures can take a big toll on sea turtles’ swimming and eating abilities. If they experience temperature decreases, they can grow weak and possibly end up stranded.
If all goes well with the two turtles’ conditions, the aquarium will start coordinating a trip south for them to SeaWorld San Diego.
If they go to California, they will continue their rehabilitation with the ideal result of eventual release.
The two turtles are part of an endangered species, so their rehabilitation to be reproductively-viable with hopes of eventual release can be significant to species survival.
Anyone interested in helping the turtles can make a donation to their care at Aquarium.org/give.
Anyone who finds a sea turtle on a beach should note where it is exactly, stay close to observe it and call either the Oregon State Police Tipline at 800-452-7888 or the Marine Mammal Stranding Network in Oregon, Washington, and California at 1-866-767-6114.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.