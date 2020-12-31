NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Coast Aquarium is morning the loss of Pinky, a 34-year-old harbor seal.
The aquarium said Pinky passed away after a decline in her quality of life.
“We will all miss Pinky deeply, and how she always photo bombed our selfies with her need to always be present around us humans”, says Brittany Blades, Curator of Marine Mammals.
Pinky, who was found as a stranded pup in Alaska in 1986, arrived at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in May 1992. Prior to arriving at the aquarium, she was cared for by staff at SeaWorld San Diego.
The aquarium said Pinky, while only weighing just 170 pounds, would steal fish from Max, the aquarium's male sea lion who weighed over 500 pounds.
While at the aquarium, Pinky learned how to paint by holding a modified paint brush in her mouth and making a sweeping motion across the canvas.
Harbor seals can live into their 20s in the wild, according to the aquarium, but under human care they can live into their 30s like Pinky.
