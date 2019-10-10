NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Coast Aquarium has announced a fundraising campaign for an 18-million-dollar expansion effort.
Take a look at these renderings showing what it would look like.
The Newport favorite is focusing on projects including a Marine Rehabilitation Center and a Children's Nature Play Area.
The CEO said this is the first major remodel since it opened to the public in 1992.
Back then, it was not designed to accommodate the now 420,000 visitors that come through each year
