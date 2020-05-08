Oregon coast communities to visitors: Enjoy the sun somewhere else, we’re closed

SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – Coastal communities are reminding people that they are not open to tourists, despite the warm weather this weekend.
FOX 12 visited Seaside on Friday, and though there weren’t huge crowds, many of the people we spoke with said they did not live in Seaside and were visiting.
City officials say people during the COVID-19 pandemic should not be coming to the beach for entertainment. Currently, beaches are roped off, stores are closed, and hotels are not open.
The city says that residents have been calling to complain about crowds, especially in some of the more popular destinations. They say that if people do come to the coast and bring coronavirus, they are a small area that won’t be equipped to handle that kind of outbreak.
They say with even nicer weather expected tomorrow, if you are thinking about coming, you should rethink your plans.
“There’s really not going to be a lot for them to do,” Esther Moberg, a spokesperson for the City if Seaside, said. “Our beach is closed, Cannon Beach has actually closed for the weekend as well, so their beaches are closed as well, so if you’re trying to get out and get to the beach, this really isn’t the location to come to.”
Police on Friday were patrolling the beaches. The city says people who violate the closures will get warnings and citations.
