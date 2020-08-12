Oregon coast expecting surge of visitors with hot temps projected for metro area

CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) – As hot temperatures are expected in the Portland-metro area this weekend, the coast is filling up fast with reservations for hotels and camping spots.
Popular tourist summer destinations like Cannon Beach are finally seeing the typical crowd they'd see this time of year.
"It's definitely been a ramp up," Surfsand Resort & Stephanie Inn General Manager Jennifer Grosclaude said. "August is the first month that we've seen more like last year's trends as far as numbers go."
Grosclaude says she's expecting to see a flood of day trippers out at the coast this weekend, along with everyone else who's already booked a hotel stay or camping spot.
She says if you're looking to stay at the coast, plan in advance.
'Same weekend it might be a little bit tough to find a last minute room," Grosclaude said.
She says right now, you can probably find a room a few weeks in advance. But she says that's different than in previous years, where there would be even more demand, with reservations booked months out.
Right now with the pandemic, Grosclaude says there's some uncertainty.
"I think everybody's just really waiting to see what they feel comfortable with," Grosclaude said.
If you're looking to camp, Chris Havel with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department says they're busier than ever.
"For day use, it is nuts out there right now," Havel said. "It's like a holiday weekend every weekend and sometimes during the week too."
Havel says even though it's outdoors, he wants to remind people to socially distance and wear face masks.
Oregon Parks and Recreation is also asking folks to be courteous with their trash and come prepared.
"We're still running a skeleton crew which is making things really challenging in the field. We're not able to deliver all of the services that we normally do like hot showers and regular trash cleanup and all of those things," Havel said. "So we're really asking for some accommodation from people who are visiting to pack out as much as you can and take it easy on the staff that you see in the campground, they have an exceptionally hard job right now."
Right now Havel says they're booking camping reservations 30 days in advance, which is different than what's typical where you could book months in advance.
He says they're keeping that window shorter because of the uncertainty with the pandemic.
If you want to check to see which camp sites are open across the state, click here: statepark.org.gov
Oregon Parks and Recreation also says there's now a surcharge for people coming to camp from out of state to encourage people to really evaluate whether traveling across state is the right move right now.
The increase will add up to 30 percent to the nightly cost for people camping out of state.
