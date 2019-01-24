Oregon Coast Guard families relying on food pantries during shutdown

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As the government shutdown continues, some Coast Guard families are not sure how much longer they can go without a paycheck.
FOX 12 spoke with two spouses of active duty Coast Guard members.
Finn McDevitt’s wife is an active duty Coast Guard member. McDevitt says they have three kids and have had to take out a loan to cover bills.
The money McDevitt says should last through February.
“Yeah, it scares us, you know, we think about if this drags on for weeks and weeks or months, it's just like, where are we going to be?" McDevitt said. "We've built up such a nice life for ourselves. I have a 7-year-old daughter she's gone to school talking about with her friends and, you know, she's worried and we reassure her but you know I mean we can't on our money.”
Tara Wright is the wife of an active duty Coast Guard member and they have four kids.
Wright says they haven’t had to take out a loan just yet but they still don’t have enough to cover everything.
Both families are relying on food pantries and private food donations.
“There's nights that I cry because I don't know what the future holds,” Wright said. “This might seem petty, but my 11-year-old son had to choose between baseball and basketball because we didn't have the funds to do both like he normally would, and that's hard. You can tell like he might seem like, oh, it's fine, but you can tell it's taking a toll on the kids too.”
But there are options for families.
Some banks and community credit unions are offering loans to federal workers to give families stability.
OnPoint Community Credit Union is offering a zero percent interest loan for federal workers that’s open to members and non-members.
The loan will provide one month’s net pay up to $6,000 and the first payment is not due for 90 days.
A spokesperson for the credit union says it’s already granted 120 of these loans to federal workers.
“There's many families that I've heard from and heard about that have had situations where, you know, the parents, they're trying to make ends meet,” OnPoint Community Credit Union Chief Operation Officer, Stephen Owen said. “We said we wanted to step up and do something to help the community.”
Owen says to bring paperwork to verify your federal worker status when you come in to apply for a loan.
Here’s a list of other financial resources for federal workers:
USAA:
Navy Federal Credit Union:
Wells Fargo:
Bank of America:
Chase:
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.