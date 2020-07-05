Oregon coast sees busy Fourth of July weekend despite pleas to stay home

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- Oregon beaches were still plenty busy over the Fourth of July weekend, despite repeated pleas from state and local authorities asking people to avoid Independence Day travel.
“We’ve had wonderful weather but unfortunately, we are packed, and our hotels are full right now,” said Newport mayor Dean Sawyer, as his city already grapples with a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.“The more people who come here, the more propensity somebody might be able to get that spread, of COVID."
Sunday evening saw streams of travelers leaving the beach as they headed home on Highway 18.
Hours later, beach parking lots were still packed in Lincoln City. A line formed outside an ice cream shop.
“We went to the beach and it was fine, everyone was social distancing,” said tourist Marilyn Hartman. Hartman and her family visited Lincoln City from Idaho.
They told FOX 12 they were unaware of requests to avoid travel but say they’ve been wearing masks and taking extra precautions.
“I honestly feel safer here with the COVID thing than I do in Idaho,” Parker Hartman said. “Because nobody follows the rules, and nobody really cares there.”
Some coastal businesses were welcoming tourists with open arms.
“It makes it very difficult when they say stay home and don’t come to the beach because we have gone three months without income,” said Cap’n Gull’s Gift Place owner Carol Culbertsun.
Culbertsun said she’s happy to see beaches full again.
“We’ve been having good business about the last month and I’m very grateful,” Culbertsun said.
Now the big question remains as to whether coastal cities will see a spike in COVID-19 cases following the busy holiday weekend.
Mayor Sawyer said he’s relieved to see that many residents and tourists alike appear to be wearing masks while they are out and about.
“Hopefully the COVID outbreak will stay where it is. We’re very hopeful about that,” Sawyer said.
