LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - While several cities across Oregon have banned fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July, Lincoln City, Seaside and Newport are allowing fireworks.
"Not only are we a little bit nervous but the community in general is really nervous," Chief Ron Dahlman of the North Lincoln Fire & Rescue, said. "In Oregon, it's as dry today as it normally is toward the end of August."
Fireworks aren't banned in Lincoln City for the Fourth of July this weekend, but county officials there are asking visitors and residents to be extremely cautious to prevent any fires.
"The weather is absolutely fantastic on the Oregon coast, but when it comes to fireworks, we're asking people to be very mindful about their use of them," Casey Miller, a spokesperson for the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, said. "We know it's so dry and the risk is high."
Lincoln City residents, like Tammy Sanford, are hoping people take this message seriously.
"Everybody needs to stay safe. It's a dry season and fireworks are called fireworks for a reason. They have fire! Keep them away from trees, keep them away from things that will ignite," Sanford said.
While this fire safety message comes after an historic heat wave, Dahlman said last year's wildfires are also causing some anxiety. Especially because the Echo Mountain fire last year caused so much devastation in places like Lincoln City and Otis.
"With Echo Mountain, there were over 300 homes destroyed and millions of property damage. They're on edge. Every time they see smoke, they're calling," Dahlman said.
So, Dahlman said if you're going to use your own fireworks along the coast this weekend, please do so safely.
"In an open area preferably in the street, on asphalt, large parking lots, your driveways. Avoid areas that have dry grass or landscaping," Dahlman said.
While fireworks are allowed in Lincoln City, they're not allowed on the beach because they're state parks.
