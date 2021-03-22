SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - Businesses on the Oregon coast say they’re already busy with spring breakers, both from the local area and out-of-state.
From what FOX 12 has heard so far, spots are certainly busy but the crowds are manageable with businesses enforcing capacity limits and making sure visitors follow the safety precautions.
It was this time last year that tourists flocked to the coast despite the public health warnings, prompting cities and counties to take action, sending everyone right back home.
This spring break, we’re still in a pandemic but city of Seaside spokesperson Jon Rahl says it’s a very different situation.
"Unlike a new pandemic like we were in 12 months ago, we now kind of have a feel for what we do, we wear masks, we social distance," Rahl said.
And he said this time there are other factors, including dreary weather, plus with distance learning this past year there’ve already been families coming to visit, not necessarily waiting for a week off from school.
"It is busy here in our little town for sure," Linda Olenick said.
Olenick's a host at Blackfish Café in Lincoln City. They've been fully booked the past several nights operating at 50 percent capacity.
According to AAA, Lincoln City looks to be the second-most popular spring break destination, based on bookings and searches in the past couple months, for travelers from Oregon and Idaho, just behind Las Vegas.
Olenick has seen people from all over.
"I went outside and walked the parking lot. There were cars from Tennessee, South Dakota, there was one from Florida, two from Colorado, people are moving," she said.
She said there is still some concern about COVID-19 traveling with them.
"It's a fine line so we do what we can when we can," she said.
Rahl wants to remind anyone who visits that locals depend on the tourism but also need to stay healthy.
"Travel safely and be mindful that we’re in a community that is small, these are residents that rely on these jobs," he said.
