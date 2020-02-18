LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Frank King said he had to get back home for some speaking gigs he had lined up over the next couple of weeks.
He says he has no symptoms of the coronavirus and he says the CDC cleared him in Seattle to return home to Eugene. But how he left Cambodia has a lot of people raising their eyebrows.
King says he has worked on Holland America Cruises for over a decade as a stand up comedian.
The MS Westerdam left Hong Kong on Feb. 1 and was diverted several times after the coronavirus gripped China.
An elderly woman who disembarked the ship tested positive for the coronavirus in Malaysia.
Passengers were put up in a five-star hotel in Cambodia and all would have to be tested -- including King -- before they would be allowed to leave.
He says the hotel wasn't under a quarantine and people were free to go sightseeing, but security would not let them bring their luggage with them.
King insisted that his test was negative and after talking with someone on site from the CDC he decided to sneak out.
A security officer told him not to leave as he went out the back door, but he got into a taxi and took off for the airport.
King says he was healthy and didn't want to miss his work and he wouldn't have left if he was symptomatic.
"I knew full well that if there was an issue, the CDC would have put me into quarantine or had me self-quarantine at the very least, if they thought there was an issue,” King said. “And, if the CDC doesn't know the parameters of the disease, the incubation period, the non-symptomatic carriers, then who does?"
He says someone from the CDC was there to meet him when he got off the plane, but again, he says he was cleared to come home.
King says he's checked in with his doctor and the Linn County Health Department as well.
Due to all the media coverage he decided to cancel the first of the three gigs he was trying to get back for.
FOX 12 has learned that Frank was fired by Holland America.
(2) comments
You selfish sorry excuse for a human. I hope you get it if you don't have it.
Talked to 'someone' from the CDC. What a selfish egomanic
