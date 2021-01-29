(KPTV) -- Determining who in Oregon should get the next round of COVID-19 doses would be a tough job.
A 27-person committee, known as the Oregon Vaccine Advisory Committee, has to do that job -- delivering priority group recommendations to Gov. Kate Brown, who then has the final say on the state's vaccine rollout plan.
The frustration was palpable during Thursday's meeting, which lasted more than two hours.
"We always wait to the really last minute to agree on something," committee member Christine Sanders said during the Zoom call.
The group was tasked with deciding who should be next in line to get coronavirus vaccine eligibility following the state's seniors. The deadline for these recommendations is Jan. 31.
People who are 65 years and older are set to be eligible for the shots starting Feb. 28.
"This is so hard, very, very challenging," committee member Kalani Raphael said.
In the end, the committee voted to recommend that a group of around 1.2 million Oregonians be next in line for the vaccine. The group includes people ages 16 to 64 with pre-existing conditions, frontline essential workers, people in custody and people living in low-income housing.
After that group, the committee agreed that people in multi-generational households should come next, followed by the general public.
"You all could put this forward as a group, but I want to be transparent, it’s a very large group, so at some point somebody is going to be needing to make decisions on how to operationalize this," Public Health Director Rachael Banks cautioned during the meeting.
Banks isn't the only one with concerns. Dan Clay, president of Local 555 representing food and commercial workers in Oregon and Southwest Washington, is wondering why essential workers weren't placed higher up on the priority list.
"We’d like to see the people with the most contact get some vaccines before people who are able to stay at home and shelter away from the public," Clay said.
Clay said he'd like to see the CDC recommendations put into play in Oregon. According to the CDC website, the national organization is recommending that people 75 and older and frontline essential workers get immunized next ahead of people ages 65 to 74 and people with high-risk medical conditions.
Clay said a grocery store cashier may make contact with around 100 people per day in their community.
"It’s really tough on them to be called essential but not treated like they’re essential," Clay said.
Committee members also spent a significant portion of the meeting time Thursday discussing whether or not to identify Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) as a separate priority group.
The Oregon Health Authority advised that prioritizing service based on race or ethnicity would violate state law, so the committee included a statement with their recommendations that gives local health authorities the flexibility to identify and shuffle priority to their most vulnerable populations.
