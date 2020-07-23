Oregon congressional leaders announce new investigations into use of federal police in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The political fight over Portland is heating up once again as Oregon congressional leaders on Thursday announced the launching of new investigations into the use of federal police downtown.
Democratic senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley teamed up with democratic representatives Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici to send a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Offices of Inspector General.
The Offices of Inspector General are tasked with providing independent oversight of federal agencies.
In the letter sent Wednesday, the Oregon Delegation claimed they want answers to quote, “unrequested presence and violent actions of recently deployed federal forces in Portland.”
The congressional lawmakers say they are concerned about the treatment of protesters at the hands of federal police, specifically citing reports of officers grabbing protesters from the street and hauling them away in unmarked minivans without probable cause, as well as the nightly use of tear gas and munitions against “peaceful protesters.”
Rep. Bonamici said in part, “The militarized federal forces Trump sent to Portland have ignited fear and violence in our community. The unidentified officers and their tear gas, abductions, batons, and bullets are endangering Oregonians ... I am encouraged that the inspectors general at DHS and DOJ have heeded our call for investigations, and we will continue to demand answers.”
But DHS acting Secretary Chad Wolf is firing back.
“The smear attacks leveled against our officers is disgusting,” Wolf said on CNN.
Wolf points to the nightly destruction and vandalism aimed at the federal courthouse as protesters light fires and shoot fireworks at the building.
"Let me reiterate that the department fully supports those who wish to peacefully protest," Wolf said. "Let me say that again -- we support, and we will protect those who wish to peacefully protest."
Congressional lawmakers said they are asking the Offices of Inspector General to find out about the chain of command directing federal officers and more on their training and safety protocols on use of crowd control tactics and weaponry among other questions.
The Department of Justice says there are 114 federal officers deployed in Portland. It says 28 of them have been hurt in the nightly protests. Officers have broken bones, reported hearing and eye damage, a dislocated shoulder, sprains, and contusions.
The department has outlined a series of violence attacks, including throwing balloons with "accelerant liquid" into the lobby of the courthouse, then firing commercial-grade fireworks in that directions.
They were doing their jobs protecting Federal property. I mean how dare they right Portland since local police are told hands off?
Why don't they investigate into who is behind the rioting?
And bring up charges, to recoup the damages they have caused.
I think it's king of a mute point, especially after commissioner expressed the fact that she LIED because she was under "duress".. whatever.. get over yourself. Get the people out our Portland .. you are part of what us making America look Bad.. 57 days of protesting.. for real? Sure.. it started for a great cause, I totally grant you that.. but now... you guys are nothing other than hodlims and criminals hiding under a cause. YOU are bankrupting and dirting the original cause... YOU have left NO meaning to the original fight. YOU are NOT WORTHY to fight for what happened. You are not worthy to BE in our state. We are a peaceful state or at least we USED to be.. so for you to lie. AND then say.. I was just caught up.. YOU are part of the problem.. YOU need to GO
No outrage for the trashing of a once fine City. Dems have a messed up sense of prirites.
This old Portlander, once a L-O-N-G Time Democrat, is grateful that the Federales were willing to show up. For all the welcome they've had, it might have been understandable if they just stayed away and let the so-called "protesters" Fire-Bomb Portland!
Merkley is squishier than a wet tennis shoe and Earl probably feels his pot stash is threatened.
