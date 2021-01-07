Oregon Congressional leaders urge removal of President Trump

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Thursday, the Congressional voices calling for the removal of President Trump, grew louder, calling on the Commander-in-Chief’s cabinet to evoke the 25th Amendment or begin an impeachment process to oust him in his final two weeks of office.
“Lives were lost, blood was shed, laws were broken,” said Oregon Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, in an interview over zoom with Fox 12.
“Donald Trump cannot accept reality that he has lost an election,” Bonamici added. “There’s a lot he could do in the next couple weeks and so now there is bipartisan support for doing what we can to make sure he is removed from his office as soon as possible.”
Bonamici is among the majority of the state’s Congressional delegates who are demanding President Trump’s cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment which would strip the President of his power, giving Vice-President Mike Pence the White House during the final days of the administration before President-Elect Joe Biden soon takes office.
Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley also took to Twitter to express their outrage over Wednesday’s insurrection, placing the blame squarely on the President himself for inciting rioters and calling for his removal from office.
Sen. Wyden said in part, His Cabinet must use the 25th Amendment to act. And if Mike Pence and Trump’s “see-no-evil” Cabinet don’t have the stomach to do their duty, Congress should re-convene to impeach this dangerous man.”
Oregon’s lone Republican Congressman, Cliff Bentz, released a statement condemning the rioting at the capitol by pro-Trump groups.
Fox 12 reached out to his office regarding whether the Representative supports invoking the 25th amendment or an impeachment hearing but has not heard back.
