PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some of Oregon’s congressional representatives met with TSA and air traffic controllers at Portland International Airport to talk about the shutdown.
Suzanne Bonamici, Earl Blumenauer and Kurt Schrader are reacting to the news of Friday’s deal
They said this deal is a good step forward, but they are not out of the woods yet.
The three told us they have a lot of work to do over the next few weeks to avoid another government shut.
Congressman Earl Blumenaur said he's happy for the for three-week deal but adds the government can't operate for three weeks at a time.
Saying both sides need to find a compromise.
Congressman Kurt Schrader echoed that saying both republicans and democrats need to bargain in good faith “so we don't go through this sort of horrible behavior again and put this poor people at risk who are just trying to earn a living and provide for their families for gosh sakes,” Congressman Schrader said.
We also heard from a rep for the air traffic controllers at PDX
He said they do have systems in place, redundancy built into the air traffic control system, to make sure things are safe.
He told FOX 12 those have been degraded as the shutdown went on…
"Which is heavily impacted by the shutdown, while I will tell you it is safe to fly, I will categorically say it is less safe to fly today than it was a month ago,” Air traffic controller Richard Kennington said.
In a series of tweets on Friday, Oregon’s lone republican congressional delegate Greg Walden said the deal is welcome news for federal employees and their families in Oregon who have been hurt by this partial shutdown.
In another tweet he said it's time for congress to come together with the president on long term, bipartisan solutions to secure our borders and thwart illegal immigration.
As for airport operations here at PDX, a spokesperson said they are not experiencing any operational impacts because of the shutdown.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.