WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPTV) – Congressman Peter DeFazio, who has represented Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District for 36 years, announced Wednesday he won’t seek re-election in 2022.

DeFazio is the longest serving House member from Oregon and the 65th-longest serving member of the House in U.S. history.

“With humility and gratitude, I am announcing that I will not seek re-election next year,” DeFazio said in a press release Wednesday. “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as Congressman for the Fourth District of Oregon. For 36 years I have fought corporate greed and special interests to benefit Oregon’s working families... Thank you for putting your trust in me."

With humility and gratitude I am announcing that I will not seek re-election next year. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/r690H0vRgu pic.twitter.com/btuTMrBHvL — Rep Peter DeFazio (@RepPeterDeFazio) December 1, 2021

DeFazio highlighted efforts to secure affordable health care under the Affordable Care Act, working to prevent privatization and elimination of the Social Security safety net and working to protect "our natural treasures for future generations," as a few key moments during his tenure.

Shutdown deadline fast approaching as Congress struggles to lock in deal Lawmakers are pushing the federal government to the brink of a shutdown as they struggle to finalize a stopgap measure before funding runs out…

“I still have a lot of work to do in my remaining 13 months and I’ll be putting all of my efforts into that work, including helping to pass the Build Back Better Act that will bring down costs for families, create jobs, fight the climate crisis and help Americans get ahead.”

DeFazio said the reason he's not running again is because he's ready to “pass the baton to the next generation” and to have more time to focus on his health and well-being.