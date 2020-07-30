PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Suzanne Bonamici, the US House representative for Oregon, helped introduce legislation on Thursday to make all students eligible for free school meals this school year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The legislation, called the Pandemic Child Hunger Prevention Act, would allow kids to access breakfast, lunch, and afterschool snack programs in school or through “grab-and-go” and delivery options.
The effort is co-led by several other representatives and officials.
School meal programs, which have suffered severe financial losses due to the pandemic, are struggling to maintain services for students.
In May, program directors reported a median estimated loss of $200,000 per district, with an estimated loss of as much as $2.35 million in larger districts, according to Bonamici.
“By increasing school meal participation rates, the Pandemic Child Hunger Prevention Act would help save these programs from insolvency,” a spokesperson for Bonamici said.
The proposal would also eliminate paperwork for families and school officials, who would not have to fill out and process applications.
Under the Pandemic Child Hunger Prevention Act:
- All students will temporarily be made eligible for free school meals during the 2020-2021 school year through the School Breakfast Program and the National School Lunch Program.
- Due to the flexibility granted to USDA under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, free school meals will be available to students during remote learning through “grab-and- go” or meal delivery.
- All school districts, including those operating off-site services, can serve all children without having to certify the eligibility of each individual child.
- Anywhere in the country, schools and non-profit community partners can operate meal services, including off-site, under the Summer Food Service Programs and the Summer Seamless Option, where they can serve all children without having to certify the eligibility of each individual child.
- Anywhere in the country, schools and non-profit community partners will be able to serve afterschool meals and snacks, under the Child and Adult Care Food Program At-Risk Afterschool Program or the NSLP Afterschool Snack Program, without having to certify the eligibility of each individual child.
- All Child and Adult Care Food Program day care homes will be eligible for reimbursement at the Tier 1 level.
