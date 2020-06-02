PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici is calling on the interim director of the Oregon Employment Department to get Oregonians their benefits quickly by clearing the unemployment insurance claims backlog.
She is also calling on David Gerstenfled to increase transparency by holding public webinars within the week.
Gov. Kate Brown over the weekend announced that she would replace the director of the Oregon Employment Department after asking for and receiving Kay Erickson’s resignation. David Gerstenfeld, the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Division director, was selected as the interim director.
Bonamici on Tuesday said hundreds of people have contacted her office in recent weeks to look for answers and help navigate unemployment benefits, as the state has backlog of nearly 40,000 unemployment insurance claims.
Brown previously directed the OED to address the backlog and to clearly communicate the status of any unpaid claims, with some people now going on more than two months without any income and without much information.
“Oregonians are contacting my office in desperation,” Bonamici said. “They have spent hours on hold or have been trying for days to get through to OED to process a claim or check the status of a claim. Some have waited months and have not heard back from OED. People are relying on unemployment benefits to help them through these challenging times, and it should not take months to get the assistance they need.”
Bonamici called for the department to organize public webinars within the week to explain eligibility for traditional unemployment insurance, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation extended benefits.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.