PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The state of Oregon may launch a new agency devoted to regulating marijuana.
That's according to a report by the Oregon Cannabis Commission which was established during the 2017 legislative session.
Three state agencies currently regulate marijuana -- the Oregon health authority, the Oregon liquor control commission, and the Oregon department of agriculture.
But lawmakers say the industry needs its own agency dedicated to cannabis.
They haven't made any decisions yet , but plan to discuss the issue further are set for late next month.
