PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Convention Center could soon be a new temporary home for more than 100 homeless people during the cCOVID-19 pandemic.
Conversations are happening between officials from Metro, Multnomah County and the Oregon Convention Center to turn the building into a temporary homeless shelter. Nothing is yet official.
Lynn Peterson, the Metro council president, says without any crowds or events at the convention center, there’s good reason to give it a new purpose.
“You might as well make use of it in the best way possible, especially in light of what’s going on right now,” Peterson said.
These organizations say they want to offer a place to protect the homeless from the potential spread of COVID-19. They expect the temporary shelter could house about 135 people.
“They are probably the most vulnerable in the terms that they don’t have access to health care, they’re living under very stressful conditions, so they are in need of reducing that stress and getting into a situation where they can actually take care of themselves and not be so susceptible,” Peterson said.
One of those vulnerable homeless folks is Leslie Preston, who was happy to hear that there could soon be a place for her to stay.
“I think they need to do something for us," Preston said. "Not all of us are dirty and, you know, a lot of us have goals and dreams."
Preston is homeless and is someone who could be at risk of complications from COVID-19 because she said she had a stroke about a month ago. She doesn’t have a permanent place to stay and says she is worried she could contract the virus any day.
“The slightest cough and I freak out,” Preston said.
That’s why Metro said they are working as fast as they can to get this shelter up and running.
“We just want to make sure that we have ensured both the population that would be coming in to stay, as well as our employees will be safe,” Peterson said.
Their goes is to get it functional as soon as possible and hope to keep it open until we find ourselves on the other side of this pandemic.
“We will do it as long as we possibly can,” Preston said.
Preston said that if they are able to get the shelter running, there will be some kind of screening to make sure the men and women staying inside are healthy. Preston could not say what those screenings would be or what will constitute someone as healthy.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
take them out the outdoors and put them all in an enclosed area? Are they actually trying to solve the problem?
The temporary shelter will be overseen in part by the City of Portland. My gosh, is this who oversees homeless tents, abandoned vehicles, garbage piles left by transients? I feel so much better now knowing that the taxpayers of this city are getting their moneys worth from the "City That Works"...not! Keep Wheeler fingers out of this or it will be a complete financial and logistical nightmare.
Great.....there goes the neighborhood. That place will never be clean again!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.