PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon’s largest mass COVD-19 vaccination site plans to suspend offering doses in just over a month, All4Oregon announced Monday morning.
According to All4Oregon, the Oregon Convention Center plans to close as a vaccination site on Saturday, June 19.
In its announcement Monday, All4Oregon said it has been “committed to keeping our doors open as long as the community needs us.” The OCC vaccination site started administering doses on Jan. 20 and as of Friday, 465,000 vaccinations had been given at the site.
The closure news comes just about days after All4Oregon said the OCC would become a walk-up site. While walk-ins are now allowed, appointments are still encouraged. They can be made online here.
“Based on the volume of walk-ins and appointments scheduled the last several days, it’s clear demand is waning as the vaccine becomes more readily available, more Oregonians become vaccinated, and health systems and partners refocus on taking the vaccine into smaller, neighborhood- and community-based settings,” All4Oregon Monday said on the OCC operations.
The OCC will adjust its vaccinations to the following schedule:
- It will offer 1st (prime) doses until May 27.
- In June, it will offer 2nd doses only.
- It expects to close the vaccination site on Saturday, June 19.
All4Oregon also said they are “making preparations to vaccinate the 12-15 year old age group when the Pfizer vaccine is approved for use in that group and they are determined by health authorities to be eligible.” The OCC is currently only administering doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
For more information, visit All4Oregon.org. The OCC will be closed on Sunday, May 30 and Monday, May 31 for the Memorial Day Holiday.
