PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Convention Center is getting a 40-million-dollar makeover.
The renovation includes new 3-D ceilings in the Oregon ballroom and its gathering areas.
The ceiling outside is designed to look like the cascade mountain range.
Inside, the ceiling in the ballroom is built from more than a thousand individually-layers pieces of wood.
Officials said it's like looking up at a tree canopy.
It has full-spectrum led lights that customers can tailor to their displays.
“Individuals, particularly those from out of town who haven't experienced our region and our natural beauty will come into this space and literally be 'Wow, what an amazing space. The design elements really make me feel like I’m in Oregon',” Executive Director Craig Stroud said.
The project is expected to be finished in October.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.